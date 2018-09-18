CAT 2018 registration process ending soon at iimcat.ac.in; check exam date, eligibility criteria, other details

CAT 2018 is all set to be held on November 25 and the admit card for the same will be released from October 24.

CAT 2018 registration process: Only eight days are left for the Common Admission Test registration process to end at iimcat.ac.in. Masters of Business Administration (MBA) aspirants who are yet to apply for the same can do so now before the application process ends. This year, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta is conducting CAT 2018 for admission to management programmes in top B-schools like IIM and others across the country. CAT is one of the biggest management examinations that candidates undertake to join a prominent B-school. The exam is all set to be held on November 25 and the admit card for the same will be released from October 24. Candidates need to note that the registration process will end on Sep 26, 2018 (5:00 PM), Wednesday.

Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to know about CAT 2018-

CAT 2018 exam date:

Test Date: November 25, 2018

Result declaration: Second week of January 2019 (Tentative)

CAT 2018 Registration fee:

Rs 950 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates

Rs 1900 for all other categories of candidates

CAT 2018 Eligibility Criteria:

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in case of the candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons With Disability (PWD) categories], awarded by any University or educational institution.

CAT 2018 Test Centres:

CAT will be conducted in centres spread across around 147 test cities. Test cities will be mentioned in the CAT website and the name of the test centre will be indicated in the Admit Card.

CAT 2018 Admission Process:

Performance in CAT 2018 examination is an important component for consideration in the selection process. IIMs may also use previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience and other similar inputs in short-listing of candidates at various stages of the selection process. For more information, candidates must refer to the respective websites of the IlM.