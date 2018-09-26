CAT 2018 registration ends today at iimcat.ac.in, apply now; check syllabus, eligibility, exam pattern, other details

CAT 2018: This year the examination is all set to be conducted on November 25.

CAT 2018 registration: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta is all set to end the online application process for Common Admission Test today at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who are yet to apply for the same still have some little time left to fill in the application. This year IIM Calcutta is the institute that is hosting this prestigious management entrance examination. CAT is conducted every year for admission to management programmes in top B-schools like IIM and others across the country. It is one of the biggest management examinations that candidates undertake to join a prominent B-school.

This year the examination is all set to be conducted on November 25 and the admit card for the same will be released from October 24. Candidates need to note that the registration process will end today, i.e. September 26, 2018 (11:59 PM).

CAT 2018 Eligibility Criteria:

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in case of the candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons With Disability (PWD) categories], awarded by any University or educational institution.

CAT 2018 exam date:

Test Date: November 25, 2018

Result declaration: Second week of January 2019 (Tentative)

CAT 2018 Registration fee:

Rs 950 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates

Rs 1900 for all other categories of candidates

CAT 2018 Admission Process:

Performance in CAT 2018 examination is an important component for consideration in the selection process. IIMs may also use previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience and other similar inputs in short-listing of candidates at various stages of the selection process. For more information, candidates must refer to the respective websites of the IIM.