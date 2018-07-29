CAT 2018 notification: From application to exam dates, IIM Calcutta releases details at iimcat.ac.in

This year, CAT is all set to be conducted on November 25, 2018.

CAT 2018 notification: The wait is over as the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has released the notification for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2018 at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who wish to appear for this year’s biggest management examination can visit the official website of IIMCAT now to know the details. This year, CAT is all set to be conducted on November 25, 2018. According to the notification released on the official website, the registration for the same will start on August 8.

CAT is conducted annually by one of the IIMs for admission to various post graduate management programmes across various B-schools in India. The various IIMs are located at- Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bangalore, Bodh Gaya, Calcutta, Indore, Jammu, Kashipur, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Rohtak, Sambalpur, Shillong, Sirmaur, Tiruchirappalli, Udaipur, Visakhapatnam. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to know about CAT 2018.

CAT 2018 Important dates:

Registration opens: August 08, 2018

Registration closes: September 19, 2018 (5:00 pm)

Admit card download: October 24 – November 25, 2018

Test Date: November 25, 2018

Result declaration: Second week of January, 2019 (Tentative)

CAT 2018 test centres and registration fees:

CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 147 test cities. Candidates will be given option to select any four test cities in order of their preference. Candidates will have to pay Rs 950 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates. Rs 1900 for all other categories of candidates.

CAT 2018 Eligibility Criteria:

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in case of the candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons With Disability (PWD) categories], awarded by any University or educational institution.

More about CAT 2018:

CAT 2018 is a per-requisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow programmes of IIMs. CAT 2018 Scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. A list of such institutions is provided on CAT website. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions.