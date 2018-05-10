CAT 2018 date of exam announced at iimcat.ac.in, check detail here

CAT 2018 will be held on Sunday, November 25, 2018. Detailed notification for CAT 2018 may be released in July / August 2018.’

CAT 2018: Management aspirants take note. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has announced the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2018 date of examination at iimcat.ac.in. According to the information mentioned on the official website, ‘CAT 2018 will be held on Sunday, November 25, 2018. Detailed notification for CAT 2018 may be released in July / August 2018.’ It added that the IIMs reserve the right to change the test date in case of exceptional circumstances. Until a change in the schedule is announced by the IIMs, students can mark their calendars for the November 25 exam. Candidates need to look out for the CAT 2018 notification which can be released anytime between the months of July and August.

Last year, the Common Admission Test notification was released in the month of July. The CAT 2017 was conducted by Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow. It is yet to be announced which IIM is conducting the examination this year.

The Common Admission Test is conducted every year for admission to top management institutes in the country. The scores of this entrance examination is accepted by all the Indian Institutes of Management along with various other colleges like – Faculty of Management Studies, S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research, among many others.

Here are some details about the exam according to the notification that was released last year-

1. The registration for CAT last year began on August 9 and same went on until September 25. As per the notification, at the time of registration, the candidates have to select any four Test Cities as per their preference from the drop-down menu. After the last date of registration, candidates will be allotted one among the 4 preferred cities and either of the two sessions. In the rare case that a candidate is not allotted any of the preferred cities, he/she will be allotted a nearby city.

2. Each IIM is independent to mandate their own eligibility criteria (including academic cut-offs and relative weights) and follow different selection processes.

3. In order to apply for CAT, a candidate must hold a Bachelor‟s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in case of the candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons With Disability (PWD) categories], awarded by any recognised University or educational institution.