CAT 2018 admit cards to be released tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in; check how to download

CAT 2018 admit cards!

CAT 2018: The Common Admission Test admit card will be released by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who are registered to appear for the exam which is scheduled to take place on November 25. The admit cards for the computer-based CAT 2018 will be available from tomorrow at 1 PM. The exam is set to be conducted across 147 cities for admission to top B-schools in the country. Candidates need to note that the admit cards will be available on the website for 1 month from October 24, 2018 and November 25, 2018. Listed below are the details that are to be noted.

CAT 2018 Admit card- How to Download-

Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT 2018 at iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says download admit card

Step 3: Now enter all the required details

Step 4: Submit all details

Step 5: Check your details and download a copy of the same for future

Note: Candidates need to make sure that they download their admit cards before appearing for the examination. Without the admit card, they will not be able to sit for the exam.

Also read| CBSE Registration 2018-19 for class 9th, 11th extended at cbse.nic.in; here is what you should know

CAT 2018: Important dates-

CAT 2018 test date: November 25, 2018

Result declaration date: Second week of January 2019

CAT 2018: Admission Process-

For admission to top IIMs, candidates need to note that each individual institute in the list has their own admission process because of which the eligibility criteria will vary. The common thing between the different IIMs is that they accept a candidates performance in CAT 2018.