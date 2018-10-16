CAT 2018 admit card to be available for download on this date at iimcat.ac.in; check details

CAT 2018 admit card date!

CAT 2018 admit card: The Indian Institute of Managment (IIM), Calcutta is all set to release the Common Admission Test admit cards on its official website at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who have registered to appear for the exam this year can visit the official website on October 24 to download their admit cards. The computer-based CAT 2018 will be conducted next month on November 25, 2018. The exam that is being conducted for admission to top B-schools in the country will be conducted 147 cities. Candidates need to note that the admit cards will be available on the official website between October 24, 2018 and November 25, 2018. They need to make sure that they download their admit cards between these dates, without this, they will not be able to sit for the exam.

Mentioned below are the details that candidates need note.

CAT 2018 important dates-

CAT 2018 admit card will be available for download on October 24, 2018 from 1 PM onward

CAT 2018 test date- November 25, 2018

Declaration of results- Second week of January 2019

CAT 2018 Admission Process-

Each individual IIM is responsible for its own admission process because of which the eligibility criteria of each institute vary from one another and they have a different selection process. The only similarity between the institutes is that they accept a candidates performance in CAT 2018. Along with this, IIM also use a candidate’s academic performance in at the graduation level and school level. Work experience and other similar inputs are also considered.

CAT 2018 Admit card- How to Download-

Step 1: Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says CAT 2018 Admit Card

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Press Submit

Step 5: Check your details and download a copy of the same for future

Note: Details mentioned on the admit card needs to be correct In case of any discrepancy, candidates can contact the CAT authorities and get the same corrected.