CAT 2018 Admit Card available for download at iimcat.ac.in, check now

CAT 2018 is all set to be conducted on November 25 across 147 cities in the country.

CAT 2018: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has released the admit cards for the Common Admission Test at iimcat.ac.in on October 24, i.e today. Candidates who are registered to appear for the exam can visit the official website now to download their CAT 2018 Admit Card. The top business school’s entrance examination is all set to be conducted on November 25 across 147 cities in the country. It is important that the candidates download their respective admit cards between October 24, 2018 and November 25, 2018 as they will not be able to sit for the examination without it.

Check the below-mentioned details if you are to appear for CAT 2018 next month.

CAT 2018 Admit card: Steps to download hall ticket at iimcat.ac.in-

Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT- iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Now click on the ‘CAT 2018 Admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter all the required details

Step 4: Click ‘submit’

Step 5: Download your admit card

Step 6: Do not forget to check the details mentioned on the card

Also read| After granting autonomy to IIMs, Narendra Modi government turns attention to IITs, sets 7 member panel

CAT 2018: Selection of Candidates-

The results for Common Admission Test are expected to be released in the second week of January 2019. The list of the candidates will include the names of those who will be invited for the next level of selection that will be made available on the websites of the respective IIMs. Candidates should note that the criteria for shortlisting vary across each IIM.