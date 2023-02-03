Cargill partners with IIT Madras to offer scholarships for BS degree students

Cargill, a US-global food and agriculture corporation has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), as per an official statement. As a part of the collaboration, it has announced a full scholarship for students who wish to pursue BS in data science applications at IIT Madras.

Applicants for the Merit-cum-Means scholarship will be selected based on their eligibility. About 7,500 new students enter the programme every year, of which between 25% and 30% fall in the category of annual family income of less than Rs 5 lakh, the statement added.

Furthermore, the Cargill Scholarship aims to enable over 100 students from this low income background to fulfil their dream of pursuing higher education at IIT Madras. More than 100 low-income students will be able to study at IIT Madras through the Cargill Scholarship, it said.

“One out of four students undergoing the BS course hails from an underprivileged background. The Cargill Scholarship will provide such deserving and meritorious students across India, an opportunity to pursue their dream education from a prestigious institution such as IIT Madras,” Mahesh Panchagnula, dean (alumni and corporate relations), IIT Madras said.

“At Cargill, we care about creating equal opportunities and we focus on investing in innovation and future talent. This support for STEM learning will be instrumental in advancing skills and knowledge and creating a skilled workforce,” Sumit Gupta, country head, Cargill business services in India, technology leader, Cargill, said.

There are four levels in the IIT Madras degree programme and to get the BS degree in data science and applications from IIT Madras, it further added.