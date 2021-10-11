Careerera: Edtech start-ups making students job-ready

Vivek K Singh, Founder, Careerera

Careerera is start-up that provides higher education professional certification training, test preparation, language training, and skilling in various fields. Started by Vivek K Singh in 2009, today it has learners from more than 60 countries. In an interview with FE’s Vikram Chaudhary, Singh says that start-ups like Careerera can make students job-ready by enabling them to better interact with the world around them. Excerpts:

Does the name Careerera imply that your focus will always be on helping students/professionals choose the ‘right career’?

Yes. We strive to provide quality education and training that not only makes people more competent but also restructures abilities that enable them to advance in their fields.

The Indian edtech space grew significantly during the lockdown. What kind of growth did Careerera saw?

We saw an exponential increase in the number of learners. The lockdown was an opportunity for some people to contemplate and expand their skill sets. Towards the end of last year, we employed around 300 people. These new hires aided our organisation in marketing and managing the new courses that were added to our portfolio.

Industry has often complained that many Indian higher education institutes (including engineering colleges) are not able to produce job-ready graduates, and industry has to train them before hiring. What role can start-ups like Careerera play in making students job-ready?

Start-ups like Careerera can make students job-ready by enabling them to better interact with the world around them; we help them comprehend the theory, gain practical real-world experience, and improve their skills and confidence. While students devote time and money to a college degree to obtain a good career, but many are unable to do so owing to lack of practical experience. At Careerera, we provide them with that experience, a diverse selection of courses, majors and extracurricular activities.

We have also partnered with some Ivy League institutes to provide aided certification courses and professional degrees, and have implemented the earn-while-you-learn model in which students get paid internships as part of their course curriculum.

There are thousands of edtech start-ups in India. What is your USP?

Our claim to fame is that we cater to the demands of learners of all ages, from children learning abacus to working professionals pursuing a PGP in data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

How do you plan to expand? Is inorganic growth also part of your plans? Is external funding on the charts?

We are going to expand our geographical reach and increase the number of courses we offer. Previously, we focused on tier-1 and tier-2 cities in India, but now we will cover tier-3 and tier-4 cities as well. We will also offer courses in multiple languages so that more people can benefit from upskilling opportunities.

As far as external funding is concerned, we are not planning anything in the near future, but hope to grow from our self-generated funds.