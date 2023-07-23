Career prospects in digital marketing in India

By Ankit Shyamsukha

In today’s digital age, businesses are increasingly relying on digital marketing strategies to reach their target audience effectively. In India, the field of digital marketing is witnessing exponential growth across various industries. Projections suggest that Indian businesses will invest over Rs one trillion in digital marketing by 2023. This article explores the growing trends of digital marketing, career prospects in India, essential skills to start a career in this field.

The growing trends of digital marketing:

Social Media Dominance: Social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn have become powerful marketing tools, enabling businesses to engage with their audience, build brand awareness, and drive sales.

Video Marketing: With the rise of platforms like YouTube and TikTok, video marketing has become a crucial aspect of digital marketing. Businesses are leveraging video content to captivate and engage their target audience.

Influencer Marketing: Collaborating with influencers has become an effective way to reach a larger audience. Influencer marketing allows businesses to tap into the credibility and influence of popular individuals to promote their products or services.

Personalisation: Tailoring marketing messages to individual preferences and behavior is gaining prominence. The use of data analytics and artificial intelligence enables businesses to deliver personalized experiences, increasing customer engagement and conversion rates.

Career prospects in digital marketing:

The growing adoption of digital marketing in India has created a vast array of career opportunities. According to the Digital Marketing Institute survey, the average salary for a digital marketing professional in India is Rs 3.5 lakh. This indicates the high demand and lucrative nature of the field.

Here are some prominent roles in digital marketing:

Digital Marketing Manager: Responsible for developing and implementing digital marketing strategies, managing campaigns, and analysing performance metrics.

SEO Specialist: Focuses on improving a website’s visibility on search engines through keyword optimisation, content creation, and link building.

Social Media Manager: Manages social media accounts, creates engaging content, and interacts with the audience to build brand presence and drive engagement.

Content Marketer: Develops and executes content strategies across various channels, including blogs, videos, and social media, to attract and engage the target audience.

PPC Specialist: Manages pay-per-click advertising campaigns, optimising them for maximum ROI.

Things to learn to start a career in digital marketing:

To embark on a successful digital marketing career, here are some essential skills to acquire:

Digital Marketing Fundamentals: Gain a solid understanding of the core concepts and principles of digital marketing, including SEO, social media marketing, content marketing, and email marketing.

Analytics and Data Interpretation: Learn how to use tools like Google Analytics to analyse data, interpret insights, and make data-driven marketing decisions.

Content Creation and Copywriting: Develop strong writing skills to create compelling and persuasive content for various digital platforms.

Social Media Management: Understand the nuances of different social media platforms, learn how to create engaging content, and develop strategies to grow and engage an online community.

Search Engine Optimisation (SEO): Master the techniques to optimise websites for search engines, including keyword research, on-page and off-page optimisation, and technical SEO.

Conclusion:

Digital marketing has become a critical component of businesses’ marketing strategies in India. The industry offers numerous career prospects across various roles. By acquiring essential skills through specialized training programmes, individuals can position themselves for a successful and rewarding career in the dynamic field of digital marketing. Embrace the evolving digital landscape, equip yourself with the right skills, and embark on an exciting journey in the world of digital marketing.

The author is CEO, ICA Edu Skills, and founder, IDCM.