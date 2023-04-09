Career path in cybersecurity: How to begin and advance

By Kailash Katkar

The advancements in technology have caused significant changes in the way we live, transact, store information, and communicate. We now live in an age where what was once fiction has become reality. Drones for deliveries, driverless cars, AI-enabled weapon systems, and the Metaverse are all examples of this. However, this era also brings with it an increasing number of cyber threats that have real-life consequences.

Protecting the cyber space has become as important as safeguarding land, sea, air, and space. These threats are not only targeted and sophisticated, but also becoming increasingly lethal. To secure ourselves, corporations, and countries, we need a threefold approach that includes people, process, and technology – the pillars of the cybersecurity ecosystem. Both the industry and government require the right talent and skill sets to ensure cybersecurity, which has resulted in numerous career opportunities in this field.

India, with 850 million people connected to the internet, is the world’s largest digitally connected democracy.

According to a report by NASSCOM, the Indian IT industry is expected to create over 1.5 million new jobs in cybersecurity by 2025. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for cybersecurity professionals across all industries in India. Recognizing the need for cybersecurity professionals, Quick Heal established a separate vertical in 2016 with the vision of creating an educated and employable workforce capable of securing and creating a safer digital world.

Cybersecurity is growing as a highly sought-after career path, with a growing demand for professionals who can secure data, networks, and systems from threats. Being a vast field, with a range of specializations and subfields, cybersecurity offers a number of career opportunities. Professionals in this field work to prevent, detect, and respond to cyber threats, which can include viruses, malware, hacking attempts, and other cybercrimes. The career path in cybersecurity can be diverse, ranging from technical roles such as penetration testers, security analysts, and architects, to managerial and leadership positions such as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) or Security Director. However, building a successful career in cybersecurity requires some pre-requisites.

Obtain a relevant degree or certification

A degree or certification in cybersecurity is an important first step for anyone looking to start a career in this field. Many universities in India offer cybersecurity programs at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. These programs provide students with a strong foundation in computer science, network security, malware analysis threat hunting and digital forensics, among other areas. In addition to formal education, many cybersecurity professionals in India also obtain relevant certifications which are recognised and accepted globally. These certifications demonstrate a high level of knowledge and expertise in specific areas of cybersecurity and can be beneficial for career advancement.

Choose a specialization

Cybersecurity is a broad field, with many different specializations and subfields. Choosing a specialization can help professionals focus their career path and develop expertise in a specific area. Specializations in cybersecurity can range from network security to cloud security to malware analysis and threat hunting and each requires a unique skill set and understanding of the technology and threats involved. By specializing in a particular area, cybersecurity professionals can become highly sought-after experts and command higher salaries. Additionally, specializing can provide a clearer career path, allowing individuals to focus on developing skills and knowledge in a specific area rather than trying to master multiple areas. Some common specializations in cybersecurity include:

•Network Security: Professionals in this field focus on securing networks and ensuring that they are protected from cyber threats.

•Penetration Testing: This involves assessing the security of a system or network by simulating an attack.

•Digital Forensics: This involves investigating cybercrimes and gathering evidence to be used in legal proceedings.

•Security Analysis: This involves analyzing data and information to identify potential threats and vulnerabilities.

•Security Architecture: This involves designing and implementing security systems and protocols to protect networks and systems from threats.

•Cyber Threat Intelligence: This involves knowing the dark web, adversaries and their tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTP). Learner can build Intelligence led security programs, where the intelligence gathered on the field about adversary leads to security decisions & investments.

•Malware and Reverse Engineering: This involves learning the practical skills to examine malicious programs that target and infect computer systems.

Develop soft skills

According to NASSCOM, the cybersecurity market in India is expected to touch a valuation of $500 billion by 2030, driven by an overall increase in the number of professionals joining the cybersecurity space. In order to become a part of this growing workforce, developing soft skills such as communication, teamwork, and problem-solving is also as critical as gaining the technical knowledge. While technical skills are essential in a cybersecurity career, developing soft skills is equally important.

Soft skills such as communication, teamwork, and problem-solving are essential for cybersecurity professionals to effectively collaborate with colleagues, convey technical information to non-technical stakeholders, and identify and solve complex security issues. Strong soft skills can also lead to improved leadership and management abilities, which are essential for progressing to higher-level positions. Additionally, soft skills can help cybersecurity professionals to adapt to the constantly evolving cybersecurity landscape and to effectively navigate challenging situations. Overall, developing soft skills is crucial for success in a cybersecurity career and can help professionals to stand out in a competitive job market.

Gain practical experience

Gaining practical experience is crucial for success in a cybersecurity career. While academic knowledge is important, practical experience provides hands-on training and exposure to real-world situations that cannot be replicated inside a classroom. Practical experience can be gained through internships, entry-level jobs, or volunteer work in cybersecurity-related fields. By working with experienced professionals and contributing to real projects, individuals can gain a deeper understanding of the complexities of the industry and hone their skills.

Practical experience can also help cybersecurity professionals to build a strong network of industry connections and potential employers. This can lead to career advancement opportunities and help individuals stay up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices in the field. Furthermore, practical experience can demonstrate a candidate’s ability to apply their knowledge in a real-world setting. This can make them a more attractive candidate to potential employers, who often prioritize candidates with practical experience over those with only academic qualifications. In addition, practical experience can provide valuable insight into different areas of cybersecurity, helping individuals to identify their strengths and interests and choose a specialization

To conclude, a career in cybersecurity offers a diverse range of opportunities for professionals to make a significant impact in protecting critical information and infrastructure from cyber threats. With the right combination of education, specialization, soft skills, and practical experience, individuals can build successful and rewarding careers in this field. As the demand for cybersecurity professionals continues to grow in India and globally, it is an excellent time for individuals to pursue a career in this exciting and dynamic industry.

The author of this article is managing director, chief executive officer, Quick Heal Technologies Limited.