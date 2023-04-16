Career opportunity in air transport and logistics in India

By Sumit Rai

The air transport and logistics industry in India has been growing exponentially in the last few years. With an increase in globalization and economic growth, industry has become an essential component of the country’s infrastructure. The air transport and logistics industry is a dynamic and challenging sector, offering various opportunities for individuals who want to develop their careers in this field.

The air transport and logistics industry comprises several segments, including cargo handling, air traffic control, airport operations, ground handling, and logistics management. The industry provides significant employment opportunities for people with different skills and qualifications. The industry is open to people from various backgrounds, including engineering, management, aviation, and logistics.

The Indian aviation industry is expected to become the third-largest aviation market globally by 2025. This growth will create a massive demand for professionals in the air transport and logistics industry. According to a report by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the Indian aviation sector is expected to generate over 1.5 million jobs in the next ten years.

The air transport and logistics industry offers a wide range of career opportunities in various areas, including cargo management, airport management, air traffic control, and aviation safety. Here are some of the popular career paths in the air transport and logistics industry in India:

Cargo Management: Cargo management involves the handling, transportation, and distribution of goods through air transport. The cargo management segment of the industry requires individuals with excellent communication and management skills. The industry offers various job opportunities in this field, including cargo executives, cargo agents, and cargo supervisors.

Airport Management: Airport management involves the management of airport operations, including air traffic control, ground handling, and passenger services. The airport management segment of the industry requires individuals with excellent organizational and management skills. The industry offers various job opportunities in this field, including airport managers, airport operations managers, and ground handling supervisors.

Air Traffic Control: Air traffic control involves the management of air traffic to ensure safety and efficiency. The air traffic control segment of the industry requires individuals with excellent communication and decision-making skills. The industry offers various job opportunities in this field, including air traffic controllers, air traffic control supervisors, and air traffic management executives.

Aviation Safety: Aviation safety involves ensuring the safety of passengers, crew, and aircraft. The aviation safety segment of the industry requires individuals with excellent technical and analytical skills. The industry offers various job opportunities in this field, including safety managers, safety inspectors, and aviation safety officers.

Logistics Management: Logistics management involves the management of the supply chain, including transportation, warehousing, and inventory management. The logistics management segment of the industry requires individuals with excellent analytical and problem-solving skills. The industry offers various job opportunities in this field, including logistics managers, logistics supervisors, and supply chain executives.

In terms of pay the industry offers competitive salaries, excellent benefits, and opportunities for career growth and development. To pursue a career in the air transport and logistics industry, individuals need to have the necessary skills and qualifications. The industry requires individuals with excellent communication, management, analytical, and technical skills. Individuals interested in pursuing a career in the air transport and logistics industry should consider obtaining a degree in aviation, logistics management, or a related field.

Moreover, the Indian government is taking several initiatives to promote the growth of the aviation and logistics sector. The government has implemented policies to attract more foreign investments, upgrade airport infrastructure, and enhance the skill development of the workforce. These initiatives will create a conducive environment for the growth of the industry, which will create more job opportunities and further boost the sector’s growth.

The author of this article is founder, Eugateway.