Career Launcher opens 12 study-abroad centres across eight cities

Edtech platform Career Launcher has launched 12 study-abroad centres across eight cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Panipat and Mysore, as per an official statement. According to the statement, the new centres are a mix of Company-Owned, Company-Operated (CoCo) and Franchise-Owned Franchise-Operated.

“To guide students on their study and career path, we will expand across India to meet the demand through Study Abroad centres. The bulk of our new centres will be Franchise Partner driven, though we plan to adopt a hub-and-spoke model with a Central processing team and one Company-Owned centre in all key geographies,” Arjun Wadhwa, CFO, CBO (International Education), CL Educate, said.

Furthermore, the centres aim to provide full-service support, including counselling, test preparation (IELTS, GMAT, GRE, SAT), study abroad admissions consulting, student VISA support, education loan assistance and accommodation support.

“Post-Covid, there is a huge traction of students exploring destinations like the UK, Australia and Canada for further studies,” Prasan Kamat, director, CL educate-Mumbai, said.

