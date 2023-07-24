scorecardresearch
Career Launcher introduces CL Olympiad for grades 8th-12th students

The CL Olympiad includes Mathematics, Science, English and Aptitude . This nationwide competition is open to all students studying in grades 8th-12th across schools and educational institutions in India.

Written by FE Education
Career Launcher introduces CL Olympiad for grades 8th-12th.

Career Launcher, an education solutions provider, has launched CL Olympiad, a scholastic test designed to foster excellence and critical thinking among students in grades 8th-12th. The CL Olympiad aims to identify and reward young talent by providing them with a platform to showcase their skills and knowledge in various subjects, according to an official release.

“We believe that students deserve the opportunity to showcase their abilities and gain recognition for their hard work. The CL Olympiad provides a platform for students to challenge themselves, expand their knowledge, and develop their problem-solving skills,” Sujatha Kshirsagar, President, Career Launcher, said.

The CL Olympiad comprises two rounds, commencing with a school-level examination held from August to September 2023, followed by a grand national-level finale scheduled for October 2023. Through their participation in the Olympiad, students will have the opportunity to enhance their analytical thinking, refine their time management skills, the release stated. 

First published on: 24-07-2023 at 18:26 IST

