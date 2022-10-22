Career prospects for data engineers in India

By Girish Singhania

To understand the career prospect of a Data Engineer in India, let us first understand who is a Data Engineer Every organization or enterprise relies on data for its growth. There is a tone of data procured, which needs to be organized and converted into analytical insights. This is where the Data Engineer steps in. In a nutshell A Data Engineer is an IT professional who prepares data for analytical use.

Exploring the scope of a Data Engineer in India

Data Engineering is one of the most sought after professions in India. According to the statistical insights from analyticsindiamag.com, we learn that the size of the Data Engineering market in 2022 is at $18.2 billion, this is an approximate Rs 14,98,09,75,10,000. The market size is expected to grow at a whopping 36.7% that is $86.9 billion by 2027, which is roughly about Rs 70,80,12,63,00,000.

Fun Fact – 37.7% of the Data Engineering professionals are absorbed into the banking and the finance segment. This also goes on to state that the financial ecosystem of the country is becoming even more robust with the undying efforts invested by the growing pool of Data Engineers. 24.1% are absorbed by boutique firms, and the rest are being placed in the IT and Tech Segment. It indeed takes a lot of a Data Engineers to get into the tech segment, where they are paid the highest median on an annual basis.

Salary of a Data Engineer in India

The Average median salary of a Data Engineer in India amounts to Rs 17 lakhs per annum. However, the Data Engineering professionals operating in the internet and the tech segment, bag an average median salary of Rs 28 – Rs 29 lakhs per annum. The average salary of a Data Engineer working in Bengaluru and Delhi NCR region is roughly around Rs 19 lakhs per annum. The salary of a Data Engineer grows by an average of 15-17% (insights by analyticsindiamags.com) on a year on year basis. This goes on to state that a career in Data Engineering is promising.

Career Path of a Data Engineer

Most Data Engineers start small at an entry-level position that is of a Business Intelligence Analyst or a Database Administrator. With the experiences sought you are on your way to becoming a senior level Data Engineer. There is more than 44.9% job opportunities listed for Senior Data Engineer professionals who are armed with over 5 years of experience.

Skills required to become a Successful Data Engineer

It always takes a combination of soft skills and domain skills to emerge as a successful professional in any field.

Every Data Engineer must understand Microsoft Excel, and learn of every conceivable hack around the program. The program helps with the analytical insights. Mastering one’s way around SQL, R and Python serves as an added advantage. While these are the required domain skills, we are even looking at Analytical Thinking, Data Visualization and Excellent Communication skills as necessary soft skills that will enable one as a professional to bring across the procured points in a convincing manner.

Busting the Myth

It is firmly believed that only the learners from the science or engineering field get to become successful Data Engineers. This is indeed incorrect, as this is one of the tech fields, where learners and professionals from non-tech backgrounds can switch gears and enhance their income stream.

Data Engineering is one of the most lucrative and fast advancing professions in India, that offers a reasonably healthy sum to its professionals.

The author is CEO at Edubridge. Views are personal.

