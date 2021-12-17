CAQM allows reopening of schools for classes 6 and above, colleges in Delhi-NCR

“Physical classes for students up to class 5 can begin from December 27,” the Centre’s pollution control body said.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday allowed authorities in Delhi-NCR to resume physical classes for students in class 6 and above, colleges and other educational institutions with immediate effect.

The Commission said it received a large number of representations, arguing the “compelling necessity” to open the schools and educational institutions.

Following the directions of the Supreme Court, the Commission examined the requests of various organisations regarding relaxations on the restrictions imposed, a statement said.