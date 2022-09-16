Can’t accommodate Ukraine returned medical students in Indian colleges: Centre to SC

The Union government has informed the Supreme Court that Ukraine returned medical students cannot be accommodated in Indian colleges due to lack of provisions under the law. In an affidavit, submitted on Thursday the Centre said that till now, no permission has been given by the National Medical Commission (NMC) to transfer or accommodate any foreign medical students in any Indian medical institute/University.

According to the official statement, the government filed its response in a batch of petitions filed by students, who are undergraduate medical students of first to fourth-year batches in their respective foreign medical colleges/universities, seeking transfer to medical colleges in India in their respective semesters.

“It is humbly submitted that in so far as such students are concerned, there are no such provisions either under the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 or the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 as well as the Regulations to accommodate or transfer medical students from any foreign medical institutes/colleges to Indian medical colleges”, the government said.

However, the Centre added that to aid and assist such returnee students who could not complete their MBBS courses in Ukraine, NMC in consultation with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a Public Notice dated September 6, 2022, indicating that NMC would accept completion of their remaining courses in other countries (with the approval of parent university/Institution in Ukraine).

The government said that after such completion of their remaining courses, the certificate, of course, completion/degree is expected to be issued by the parent institutions in Ukraine.

Also Read: Byju’s has a week to pay Blackstone, others Rs 1,983 crore

Further, the Centre referred to the allegations of students that even though public notice of September 6, conveys no objection to the academic mobility programme, which is a temporary relocation of the affected foreign students in different foreign countries globally, it is not clear as to whether Indian universities are also included in the realm of “Universities in different countries globally”.

As per the statement, the government said students have claimed that when they tried applying under the academic mobility programme at their respective Ukrainian Medical Universities, such universities refused to entertain their applications for academic mobility in their first semester of the academic year 2022-23.

“It is humbly submitted that the aforesaid affidavit (of the student) is completely frivolous and misleading. It is submitted that in so far as the aforesaid academic mobility programme is concerned, the same was introduced only for those students, who were not able to continue their education due to war like situation in Ukraine”, the Centre said.

The Centre added that in the public notice dated September 6, the phrase “global mobility” cannot be interpreted to mean accommodation of these students in Indian colleges/Universities, as the extant regulations in India do not permit migration of students from foreign universities to India.

“The aforesaid Public notice cannot be used as a back door entry in Indian colleges/Universities offering UG courses”, it said.

The government said that most of the aggrieved students/petitioners had gone to foreign countries for two reasons-firstly due to poor merit in the NEET exam and secondly, affordability of medical education in such foreign countries.

It further added that in case of affordability, if these candidates are allocated Private Medical Colleges in India, they once again may not be able to afford the fee structure of the concerned Institutions. “It is humbly submitted that the government of India in consultation with the NMC, the apex medical education regulatory body in the country, has taken the aforesaid pro-active measures to assist returnee students from Ukraine while balancing the need to maintain the requisite standards of medical education in the country”, it said.

The government stated that any further relaxation, including the prayer for transfer of these returnee students to medical colleges in India, would not only dehors the provisions of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 and the National Medical Commission Act of 2019 as well as the regulations made thereunder but would also seriously hamper the standards of medical education in the country.

The statement mentioned that a bench headed by Justice Hemant Gupta will take up the matter on Friday after the counsel appearing for the Centre said that they have filed the affidavit in the batch of pleas.

Students have relied upon the report of the Lok Sabha committee on external affairs dated August 3, by which it had recommended to the ministry of health and family welfare to accommodate these students in Indian colleges/universities as a one-time measure. The top court had earlier asked the Centre to place on record what is its policy or stand on the accommodation of these medical students.

With inputs from PTI

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn