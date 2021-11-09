Cannot reopen campus till DDMA allows 100 pc seating capacity: DU official

The official also said that they will hold a meeting after 10 days to decide on reopening.
Amid demands by student bodies to reopen campus, a senior Delhi University official on Tuesday said it cannot be reopened till the time the DDMA allows 100 per cent seating capacity. The official also said that they will hold a meeting after 10 days to decide on reopening.
“How can we reopen until and unless the DDMA allows 100 per cent seating capacity. Sixty per cent of students of the university are from outside Delhi. We can’t ask them to come here, stay in a hostel and take online classes since only 50 per cent seating capacity is allowed,” Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta told PTI.
- CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 1 Admit Cards OUT: Here’s how to download, change exam city and detailed guidelines by board
- Several private schools reopen in Delhi for all classes, many to reopen in coming weeks
- CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 1 Admit Cards out shortly: Check where to download and crucial exam details
He said till the time District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) gives clear guidelines on 100 per cent seating capacity, they cannot take a decision on complete reopening.
The university resumed laboratory classes for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students from September 16 but the attendance has been thin.
Students and teachers have been demanding the reopening of campus.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.