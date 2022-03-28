Canada Express Entry: New record number of PNP candidates invited

Candidates who have been invited to apply for permanent residence in Canada have 60 days from the date of their invitation to do so.

On February 2, Canada invited 1,070 Express Entry candidates to apply for Canadian immigration. Only candidates for the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) were invited by Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). The required Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score was 674.

When PNP candidates are nominated, an additional 600 points are automatically added to their score, resulting in a significantly higher score than in a typical all-program draw. Without the nomination, the lowest-scoring candidate would have needed only 74 CRS points.

The new draw beats the previous record for the largest PNP-only draw, which was held on January 19, and invited 1,036 PNP candidates. Candidates who have been invited to apply for permanent residence in Canada have 60 days from the date of their invitation to do so.

Expedited Entry in 2022

For the time being, Canada is expected to hold only PNP draws. While announcing measures to improve the immigration system, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser did not specify when Canada would resume draws for Express Entry candidates who are also eligible for other programmes such as the Canadian Experience Class (CEC), the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), and the Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP) (FSTP). He did, however, assure reporters that the pause is only temporary.

According to IRCC internal briefing notes, once half of the backlogged applications have been processed, Canada will be able to hold Express Entry draws for FSWP and CEC candidates. The immigration department would like to see estimated processing times return to the six-month norm. Although the IRCC website still states that processing times are six months, the memo states that FSWP candidates may have to wait up to 20 months, and CEC candidates may have to wait up to eight months. According to Fraser, these errors on the IRCC website will be corrected in the coming months.



Fraser stated that they are looking into options to keep workers in Canada but do not yet have a solution for Express Entry candidates in Canada who may be forced to leave their jobs or leave the country while IRCC holds off on draws for specific candidates.

Fraser told the Canadian Bar Association (CBA) that IRCC is considering holding occupation focused draws in response to labor needs.” The Canadian government hinted at this possibility in Budget 2021, stating that the government wants to reform Express Entry in order to “select those candidates who best meet Canada’s labor market needs.” Fraser’s mandate letter also directs him to find ways for students and temporary workers to enter Canada through the Express Entry system.

According to the November memo, Express Entry targets for the 2022-2024 multi-year immigration levels plan could be cut in half. Minister Fraser refused to confirm or deny to reporters whether Canada would lower Express Entry targets this year, ahead of the level plan being tabled in Parliament. Fraser is expected to announce the new level plan in February, prior to the next Express Entry draw.

What exactly is Express Entry?

Express Entry is used as the application management system for the Canadian Experience Class, the Federal Skilled Worker Program, and the Federal Skilled Trades Program. Candidates in the Express Entry pool for the PNP have already qualified for one of these programmes.

Express Entry ranks candidate profiles using the Comprehensive Ranking System, which is a point-based system (CRS). The highest-scoring candidates receive an Invitation to Apply (ITA) and may then apply for permanent residency. Following receipt of the application, an IRCC officer reviews it and makes a decision. The officer will request biometrics, as well as an interview or additional documents.

If your application is approved, IRCC will send you a Confirmation of Permanent Residence (COPR). Approved permanent residents can then complete the landing process. If they are not already in Canada, they can use pre-arrival services to help them with the first steps toward settling in.