Campus 365 launches AI detector software to combat use of ChatGPT for cheating

Cloud-based solution provider Campus 365 has launched an AI detector software which aims to identify ChatGPT and GPT-3-authored writing, with a recognition rate of 97%. The false positive rate of the detector is less than 1/100, an official release said.

According to an official release, the software works by scanning students’ essays and papers for signs of plagiarism. It then produces a report detailing the percentage of the paper that is plagiarized and provides links to the sources of the copied material.

Campus 365 has further established an AI writing resource page which is accessible to the general public and aims to provide updates on Campus 365’s progress in commercializing detecting features, including how well they are doing in its research and development lab. A larger library of resources will be created by Campus 365 pedagogy and instruction professionals to assist K–12 educators and faculty in adjusting to a writing-intensive academic environment.

”We are assured that the AI writing detection capabilities of Campus 365’s new feature will provide teachers with the necessary insights to help them choose how to handle work that may have been influenced by AI writing tools based on how our detection technology is performing in our demo products and with a sizable number of test samples,” Mayank Singh, co-founder, CEO , Campus 365, said.