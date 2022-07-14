Campus 365 forays into corporate education sector

Campus 365, an edtech firm known for its school management software has announced that it has ventured into the corporate education sector. The news comes after its most recent collaboration with Daikin Japanese Institute of Manufacturing Excellence (DJIME).

With its unique one-stop software solution, Campus 365 will now manage student finances, track progress in classes, manage expenses, leave, attendance, admissions and even a vaccination tracker.

The recent partnership with DJIME has helped Campus 365 foray into the corporate education sector where the company is offering customisable and consolidated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution to the trainees of the ongoing certification course that the institute is offering since earlier this year.

In a statement earlier, Campus 365 has already mentioned that the association with DJIME is a stepping stone for the ed-tech firm to automate the Indian education industry and as a result raise the educational standards in India.

Campus 365 is a school ERP software based out of Gurgaon. Over the past two years, the need for online systems has been magnified, especially when it comes to schooling and education, Campus 365 has understood these needs and has made several strides in rolling out features that are useful for students, teachers, parents, and administration alike. Campus 365 claims to raised Rs 2.15 crores in seed funding in 2021.

