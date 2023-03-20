Campus 365, a software provider for school and college management, aims to end FY23 with net revenue of Rs 2.4 crore, Mayank Singh, co- founder and CEO, Campus 365 told FE Education, he however declined to provide details of net profit. “We aim to achieve net revenue worth $1 million (Rs 8 crore) in FY24. Additionally we aim to onboard a maximum of 3,000 customers which includes students, parents and teachers,” he added. The start-up offers a cloud platform with features like automatic attendance tracking, GPS monitoring, timetable automation, graphical reports for progress analysis, and online fee management.

The company revenue from sales or supply of services rose 63.5% to Rs 41.7 lakh in FY22 from Rs 25.5 lakh in FY21, as per regulatory filings accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler. The company net profit widened 23% to Rs 1.6 lakh in FY22 from Rs 1.3 lakh during the same period in the corresponding year.

Moreover, the start-up intends to expand its presence in countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Zambia, Singapore and Bangladesh. The Campus 365 app is accessible to school administrators, teachers, students, and parents for utilisation. Presently, the platform claims to have over four lakh students enrolled besides over eight lakh parents. The company claims that most of their customers are from India. “Administrators and teachers mainly utilise the app to stay updated on daily activities within the institution, such as class schedules, uploading content and to communicate with parents through one-on-one communication or mass announcements directed at all students,”Singh explained.



Furthermore, the startup has initiated a distributor programme in India besides the United States. “Recently, we launched our distributor programme which has enabled us to establish a network of distributors across all states in India, as well as in various international countries. In the US alone, we have successfully partnered with over 25 distributors,” Singh claimed.

Interestingly, students can join live-classes, submit their assignments, and make e-payments for school related expenses. “Students can monitor their exam schedules, track their performance and grades, and access a leaderboard to gauge their academic standing relative to their peers,” Singh explained.