Cambridge University Press and Assessment partners with NSDC to enhance English language proficiency

Cambridge University Press and Assessment (CUP&A) has announced its partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to improve English language skills of students seeking to travel abroad. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Ved Mani Tiwary, CEO, NSDC and Arun Rajamani, MD, Cambridge University Press and Assessment.

As part of the agreement, Cambridge will provide a diagnostic test, learning pathways, print and digital content, teacher training, and high-stakes tests such as IELTS and OET for Indian students at NSDC-linked training institutions. Meanwhile, NSDC will support the initiative by mobilizing students for the diagnostic tests, providing infrastructure for learning, managing the delivery of the programme at the facility, deploying trained trainers, and deploying Cambridge content and assessment for learning, an official release said.

“The partnership aims to provide affordable and quality education and skills training to the youth of India,” Ved Mani Tiwary, CEO, NSDC, said.

Furthermore, the release mentioned that the designated learning centres of NSDC will also be branded as Cambridge Learning Partners to help mobilize students in the relevant geography. The partnership will initially lead to the opening of 30 approved Cambridge Learning Centers across 50 cities in the first phase and act as a hub and spoke model to reach all states.

“Our partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation will help create an enabling environment for English learners by providing a comprehensive English learning programme, including preparation for the IELTS exam. We believe that through this partnership, we can help create a brighter future for students, and teachers and support their journey towards helping meet their personal and professional goals,” Arun Rajamani, managing director, South Asia, Cambridge University Press and Assessment, said.