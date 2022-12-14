Cambridge University Press and Assessment launches OET centre in Chandigarh

Cambridge University Press and Assessment has launched its Occupational English Test (OET) Centre in Chandigarh with the aim to expanded its footprint. The centre aims to enable healthcare professionals to take the OET test within the city and pursue their ambition of migrating to a country of their choice. The centre will assess the language proficiency of healthcare professionals who wish to practice in an English-speaking environment. OET is designed to meet the specific English language needs of the healthcare sector.

The OET tests have been developed for twelve healthcare professions, such as Dentistry, Occupational Therapy, Podiatry, Medicine, Pharmacy, Speech Pathology, Dietetics, Optometry, Radiography, Nursing, Physiotherapy, and Veterinary Science.

Furthermore, Cambridge would provide a series of Teacher Training programmes across India to support the delivery of upskill for healthcare professionals. Interested preparation centres can register their Trainers with Cambridge to avail of this free support, an official release said.

“Cambridge administers the OET tests in seven cities in India and we are now starting it in Chandigarh. Our core mission has been to enable Indian students and professionals to succeed through effective communication in their respective fields. OET offers a huge step forward to focus on qualifying for a language exam that fits more precisely with their desired job and career goals,” Arun Rajamani, MD, South Asia, Cambridge University Press and Assessment, said.