Cambridge University launches new pre-degree free foundation course

The University of Cambridge has launched a new pre-degree foundation course, with a lower entry requirement in a bid to increase diversity across the world-famous educational institution in the UK. The one-year course is full-time residential, which will start from the new academic year in October 2022. The first intake of the course will include 52 students.

The university announced on Monday that the new Cambridge Foundation Year is free and fully funded and aimed at engaging an entirely new stream of applicants. “This is a big day for those who are receiving their Cambridge Foundation Year offer, and a big day for the University,” said Alex Pryce, director, Foundation Year Course, Cambridge, said.

He further added that this is the first time in its history that Cambridge has run a pre-degree foundation year programme, aimed at talented applicants who might not otherwise consider applying to study in the university. The eligibility criteria for the course covers students with disrupted educational backgrounds in the UK as well as refugees or asylum seekers.

Annually, the course aims for around 50 individuals who have experienced educational and social disadvantage and demonstrate the potential to succeed in a degree in the arts, humanities, or social sciences. In total, there were 267 applications to the pilot Foundation Year programme, or around five applications for every place, which is comparable to the number of applications the university normally receives for undergraduate study at six applications for every place.

A donation from philanthropists Christina and Peter Dawson is funding the launch of the programme and full one-year scholarships for all students who are accepted. Enrolling in the course, students will study at one of the 13 Cambridge colleges participating in the pilot scheme. Qualified students will also be provided with scholarships by the university.

On successful completion of the programme, Cambridge Foundation Year students will receive a CertHE qualification from the University of Cambridge, and with suitable attainment can progress to degrees in the arts, humanities and social sciences at Cambridge without the need to apply to the university again in the usual admissions round.

With inputs from PTI.

Read Also: Newton School raises Rs 2.5 crore in fundraising, plans to launch new courses in JAVA, AI, and Spring Boot