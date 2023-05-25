Cambridge International declares IGSCE results 2023

The Cambridge International has announced the results of its March 2023 exam series for Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGSCE) and Cambridge International AS and A Level.

According to an official release, Cambridge IGCSE recorded a 5% and Cambridge International AS and A Level saw a 12% increase in number of entries this year. The examination witnessed 47,800 entries in 2023 compared to 45,000 entries last year. Furthermore, Cambridge International AS and A Level saw growth with 15,600 entries when compared to 13,833 entries last year. The total number of entries stood at 65,157 from 379 schools across the country.

Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, First Language English, and Biology were the most popular Cambridge IGCSE subjects, while Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Economics, and Business were the most popular subjects for Cambridge International AS and A Level, the release said.

Meanwhile, a 6% increase in entries for STEM subjects – with over 25,539 entries in total shows that students in India continue to have an inclination for these subjects, the release said.

“Our results this year are outstanding. It really has been a team effort: students, teachers, support staff, and parents have worked together brilliantly to produce a set of results. The students can move on to the next stage of their journey with their heads held high,” Mahesh Srivastava, regional director, South Asia, Cambridge International, said.

The release of the results holds significance as it allows thousands of Cambridge students across the country to apply for admission to universities and colleges in India, the US, and the UK, including the University of Cambridge.

Cambridge International provides international education for five to 19-year-olds in India and globally. The Cambridge Pathway curriculum offers over 70 subjects at Cambridge IGCSE and over 55 subjects at Cambridge International AS and A Level, with a choice of three exam series each year. This flexibility and choice make Cambridge programmes and qualifications a preferred option for more than 650 schools in India. Currently, there are over 650 schools in India offering Cambridge programmes and qualifications, as per the release.

