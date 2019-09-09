Cambridge English to train Madhya Pradesh students

(Representational Image)

Cambridge Assessment English, part of University of Cambridge, has signed MoU with Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal, to enhance employability of students from constituent and affiliated colleges across Madhya Pradesh by helping improve their English language communication skills. There are more than 400 affiliated colleges of RGPV.

OP Jindal students to study at Wharton

Selected students of four schools of OP Jindal Global University will visit the Ivy League B-school, the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, in summer 2020. Fifty five students, selected on merit from the Jindal Global Business School, Jindal School of Banking & Finance, Jindal Global Law School and Jindal School of Liberal Arts & Humanities, will represent JGU at the Aresty Institute of Executive Education at the Wharton School in July 2020.

Spirit of Invention (InvEnt) Scholarship

Avery Dennison Foundation has announced 10 winners under its 2019 Spirit of Invention (InvEnt) Scholarship Scheme. Each year, Avery Dennison Foundation, in collaboration with the Institute of International Education, honours 10 Indian students. This year, the winners received the scholarship of $1300 each and an opportunity to participate in a workshop on invention & innovation conducted by Avery Dennison Foundation.

FE Bureau