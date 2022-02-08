Cambridge and Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research enter strategic partnership

The centre will explore academic and research-publishing initiatives for faculty members and students of BIHER.

Cambridge University Press and Assessment has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research (BIHER) to set up a world-class academic research and language development centre for English. The centre will be a first of its kind in the Asian sub-continent and will explore initiatives regarding academic and research-publishing for faculty members and students of BIHER and their constituent institutions.

As per the MoU, both partners will work to publish quality learning content and assessments and certification to enhance employability skills for students and english proficiency, teacher training, digital learning solutions for higher education institutions and schools. In addition, students and educators of both the institutes will get the opportunity to explore Cambridge English test which will be delivered through institute’s partner, Launchpad Learning Labs Pvt Ltd. With a Cambridge English Certificate, the students will be able to prove their english language skills to universities, employers and governments around the world.

“Our association with Cambridge University Press and Assessment (CUPA) will enable us to leverage mutual strength in academic research, faculty development programs and creating opportunities for our students across the globe.” said Sandeep Anand, chancellor, BIHER.

“We laud BIHER’s initiative to create a wonderful ecosystem for the language-oriented academic research centre and their impetus to provide a platform to help students gain international certifications, which can open up a world of study, work or travel opportunities. These high-quality international exams are designed to develop practical English language communication skills for academic and professional success, extensively researched by one of the world’s largest dedicated language research teams,” added Arun Rajamani, MD, Cambridge University Press and Assessment, South Asia.

The MoU has further opened opportunities for admission tests for BIHER students and exploring BIHER as a test venue for admission tests for the University of Cambridge UK and other universities.