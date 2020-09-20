  • MORE MARKET STATS

Calcutta University to now give 3 hours to write online exams from home

September 20, 2020 8:00 AM

The university will conduct final semester examinations online from October 1 to 18.

Calcutta University, Calcutta University online examinations,Calcutta University exams dates, Calcutta University under graduate courses, UGC, latest news on calcutta university"It has been decided that students in both UG and PG levels will write their papers in three hours. To address an possible network glitches, half an hour to one hour time will be allotted," the official said.

Calcutta University has decide to provide three hours to its undergraduate and postgraduate students to answer papers for online final semester examinations from home, instead of giving 24 hours announce earlier, an official said on Saturday.

The university will conduct final semester examinations online from October 1 to 18. “It has been decided that students in both UG and PG levels will write their papers in three hours. To address an possible network glitches, half an hour to one hour time will be allotted,” the official said.

The CU will issue a notification in this regard soon he said.

After the UGC expressed its reservation to give candidates 24 hours for writing papers, which was tantamount to open book consultation, the faculty council held a emergency meeting on Saturday.

