Calcutta University bags 4th spot in NIRF ranking; VC credits students, faculty for achievement

The University of Calcutta has secured the fourth position in the National Institute Ranking Framework, and topped the chart among all state-run varsities of the country.
Above Calcutta University (CU) stands the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, the Jawaharlal Nehru University and Banaras Hindu University, all central institutions.
Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee, the vice-chancellor of CU, said students and faculty members should be credited for this achievement.
“It makes me immensely happy that CU has ranked fourth in the entire country in terms of composite performance. We will strive harder in the days to come,” she said.
The Jadavpur University (JU), another government-aided institute in West Bengal, came eighth on the list.
A senior official at JU said, “The university has always tried its best to provide an ideal academic and research work environment for its students, teachers and staff members. We will set our goals higher in the future.” The NIRF is the authoritative national system for ranking of educational institutions.
