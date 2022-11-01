CADD Centre launches ‘First Job Pakka’ initiative to provide jobs to 5,000 students in one year

Computer Aided Design and Drafting (CADD) Centre has launched a training cum placement initiative named ‘First Job Pakka’ with the aim to provide jobs to 5,000 engineering students in one year. The initiative further aims to provide future-ready courses to students.

To popularise this, CADD Centre has commenced a First Job Pakka campaign across all important channels in Regular a social media. The TV commercial caddcentre.com/firstjobpakka encourages students to train in advanced courses in product design and development, analysis, civil and architecture, and Information Technology domains and be ready for upcoming industry jobs. The First Job Pakka Campaign has a series of four light hearted commercials, each to be released sequentially over four months. A dozen more promotional videos calling students to ‘walk-in’ and get their first jobs, after about 80 hours of training in select, job-oriented courses are also ready for release, an official statement said.

CADD Centre’s courses will feature training in programming and algorithm development, in addition to the CAD/CAE, and Project Management skills in all engineering streams. To enhance employability, CADD Centre courses lay emphasis on soft skills – technical communication, emotional intelligence and interpersonal skills to perform well at work, the statement added.

Furthermore, the statement mentioned CADD Centre is organising special job fairs in all regions exclusively for its students. Currently, it is serving over 2,000 vacancies from 1,500 companies in 15 domains in more than 25 locations in India.

“First Job Pakka is CADD Centre’s answer to the yawning gap between industry requirements and student capabilities. Based on industry input, we have fresh courses with project centric training methods – all close to the real job environment. Our courses have captured the new needs of the industry; we are confident it will meet the needs of our industry customers and the high aspirations of our students,” R. Parthasarathy, chairman, CADD Centre, said.

Also Read: UGC to make setting up of Academic Bank of Credit IDs mandatory for HEIs, says M Jagadesh Kumar

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn