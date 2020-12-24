Cabinet nod to Rs 59,000 crore aid for SC students

The central assistance which was around Rs 1,100 crore annually during FY18 to FY20 would be increased more than 5 times to be around Rs 6,000 core annually during FY21 to FY26. (Representational image/File)

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved a revamped ‘Post Matric Scholarship to students belonging to Scheduled Castes (PMS-SC)’, which will benefit more than 4 crore SC students over the next few years at an estimated cost of Rs 59,048 crore.

The funding under the centrally sponsored scheme would be Rs 35,534 crore (60%) from the Centre and the balance would be spent by the state governments. This replaces the existing ‘committed liability’ system and brings greater involvement of the central government in this crucial scheme, according to an official statement.

The central assistance which was around Rs 1,100 crore annually during FY18 to FY20 would be increased more than 5 times to be around Rs 6,000 core annually during FY21 to FY26.

The Post Matric Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Castes allows students to pursue any post matric course starting from class 11th and onwards, with the government meeting the cost of education.

“A campaign will be launched to enroll the students, from the poorest households passing the 10th standard, in the higher education courses of their choice. It is estimated that 1.36 crore such poorest students, who are currently not continuing their education beyond 10th standards would be brought into the higher education system in the next 5 years,” it said.

The states will undertake fool-proof verification of the eligibility, caste status, Aadhar identification and bank account details on the online portal. Transfer of financial assistance to the students under the scheme shall be on direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode.

In a separate decision, the Cabinet has approved merger of five film media units through rationalisation of infrastructure, manpower and other resources as part of the government’s drive to consolidate autonomous bodies to bring down cost on the exchequer. Accordingly, Films Division, Directorate of Film Festivals, National Film Archives of India, and Children’s Film Society India will merge with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) by expanding the Memorandum of Articles of Association of NFDC.