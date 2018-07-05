​​​
  3. Cabinet approves transfer of defence land for construction of 3 Kendriya Vidyalayas

The Union Cabinet today approved transfer of seven acres of defence land to Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) for the construction of a school in Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir.

By: | Published: July 5, 2018 12:38 AM
Transfer of four acres of defence land for the construction of a school at Kandhar Lines in Delhi Cantonment was also approved during the meeting.

“The meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi also approved the transfer of 7.5 acres of defence land on lease at a nominal rent of Re 1 per annum for the construction of a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Jalandhar Cantt,” an official statement said.

Transfer of four acres of defence land for the construction of a school at Kandhar Lines in Delhi Cantonment was also approved during the meeting.

