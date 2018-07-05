Cabinet approves transfer of defence land for construction of 3 Kendriya Vidyalayas

The Union Cabinet today approved transfer of seven acres of defence land to Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) for the construction of a school in Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir.
“The meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi also approved the transfer of 7.5 acres of defence land on lease at a nominal rent of Re 1 per annum for the construction of a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Jalandhar Cantt,” an official statement said.
Transfer of four acres of defence land for the construction of a school at Kandhar Lines in Delhi Cantonment was also approved during the meeting.