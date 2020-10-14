  • MORE MARKET STATS

Cabinet approves new STARS project to strengthen school education system

By: |
October 14, 2020 5:02 PM

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the STARS project under the New Education Policy to support states in strengthening the school education system, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said

Modi government has started implementing the NEP-2020.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the STARS project under the New Education Policy to support states in strengthening the school education system, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Javadekar said the Modi government has started implementing the NEP-2020 and as part of the process it has approved the Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS) project. The centrally sponsored project will be implemented by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education. It will cover Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Odisha, he said.

Related News

The World Bank-supported project is estimated to cost Rs 5,718 crore, he said. The project aims to support the states in developing and improving school education outcomes, the minister said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Cabinet approves new STARS project to strengthen school education system
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Schools for classes X, XII to reopen in Uttarakhand from November 1
2CBSE board exams 2021: Delhi education department asks CBSE to push board exams to May next year
3COVID-19: Students who missed JEE Advanced to get chance to directly reappear next year