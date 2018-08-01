Cabinet approves 13 new Kendriya Vidyalayas

Kendriya Vidyalayas. (PTI/Representational Image)

The Union government today cleared a proposal to set up 13 new Kendriya Vidyalayas in the country, five of which are in Uttar Pradesh. The proposal was cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, benefitting 13,000 more eligible students, an official statement said.

“The five towns in UP where the KVs would be set up are Banda, Mirjapur, Bhadohi, CISF Surajpur and Baoli. “The remaining KVs would come up in Washim and Parbham in Maharashtra, Nawada and Devkund in Bihar, Palamau in Jharkhand, Chakpikarong in Manipur, Siddipet in Telangana, Kudamalakunte in Karnataka,” the statement said.

The proposal for opening the new KVs was examined by a committee under a “challenge method” — where those scoring the maximum weightage points were recommended for approval. At present, the KVs are imparting quality education to more than 12 lakh students, it said.

The CCEA also approved a proposal to set up an additional Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) at Alot in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, which will cater to 560 students, the statement said.

The district has a high percentage of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and there is a huge demand for establishing an additional JNV in that district.

Moreover, the state government has also shown readiness to earmark the required extent of land and temporary accommodation for setting up the school, it added.