CA November exam form 2022 released – How to apply at icaiexam.icai.org

In good news for a large number of interested candidates, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started the application process for Chartered Accountants (CA) Inter and final November 2022 examinations. While candidates can file their applications at the official website icaiexam.icai.org, they can do so from August 10, 2022, to August 31, 2022.

According to the release schedule, while the intermediate exams for group I will start on November 2, 2022, it will end on November 9, 2022. Similarly, the institute will conduct the group II exams from November 11, 2022, which will go on till November 17, 2022.

Here’s how to apply

* Candidates may first visit the official website of ICAI

* Once on the home page, they can click on the registration link

* Now candidates may file required details

* After this, they may log in

* Candidates can now fill their application form

* They may now upload the required scanned documents

* Candidates may now download the uploaded application form for future purposes

” Those candidates whose photographs and signatures are appearing on the PDF, need not send the printout of the PDF to Exam Dept. Applicants whose photograph/signature are not appearing on the PDF have to affix their photograph & sign the PDF before a necessary attestation and dispatch/submit the same to the Exam Section,” ICAI said in official notification.

The ICAI will conduct the final exam for group I which will be held from November 1, 2022, which will go on till November 7, 2022. In the same way, it will organise the Group B final exams from November 10, 2022, till November 16, 2022. Candidates can check the complete list of exams at the official website icaiexam.icai.org.

Earlier on Wednesday, the ICAI announced the results of the CA Foundation June session results. This year, 25.28 percent of students have passed the CA Foundation exam. As per the results, male candidates did better than female candidates. While 25.52 percent of male candidates passed the exam, 24.99 percent of females cleared the same. It may be noted that out of the total of 1,04,427 who got admission to the foundation course, nearly 93,729 of them appeared for the exams.