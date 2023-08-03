scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

CA Foundation June Exam Result 2023: ICAI to announce results on THESE dates – know about steps to check scores, direct link

Chartered Accountants Foundation exam results are anticipated to be released by 7th or 8th August by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

Written by Breaking News Desk
ICAI, CA, ICAI results
ICAI results to be announced soon

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the results for the CA Foundation June test on August 7 at 9 p.m. or August 8 at 10 a.m. Students will be able to check their CA Foundation June result on the official website icai.nic.in once it is posted.

The tentative outcome date was also revealed on the ICAI’s official Twitter account.

Also Read

A notification from the ICAI mentions that the results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2023 are possibly to be declared on 7th of August 2023 by 9:00 pm or on 8th of August 2023 in the morning. The results will be accessible to the candidates on the website.

Also Read

Last year, a total of 1,26,015 applicants took the exam. 36864 candidates were successful. A pass rate of 29.25 percent was registered overall. According to the statement, 29.57 percent of the candidates were men, while 28.88 percent were women.

Also Read

To check ICAI CA Foundation results 2023, follow these steps:

  1. Open the official website of ICAI through icai.org
  2. Select the active “CA Foundation June 2023 results” link.
  3. To obtain the results, you must first enter your registration number and roll number.
  4. Check the ICAI foundation results for June 2023.

The final scorecard can also be printed for future reference.

Candidates can also verify their results by SMS by texting “CAFND” followed by a space and their 6-digit roll number to 57575. Results will also be available on icai.nic.in and icaiexam.icai.org. 

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 03-08-2023 at 15:07 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS