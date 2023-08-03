The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the results for the CA Foundation June test on August 7 at 9 p.m. or August 8 at 10 a.m. Students will be able to check their CA Foundation June result on the official website icai.nic.in once it is posted.

The tentative outcome date was also revealed on the ICAI’s official Twitter account.

A notification from the ICAI mentions that the results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2023 are possibly to be declared on 7th of August 2023 by 9:00 pm or on 8th of August 2023 in the morning. The results will be accessible to the candidates on the website.

Last year, a total of 1,26,015 applicants took the exam. 36864 candidates were successful. A pass rate of 29.25 percent was registered overall. According to the statement, 29.57 percent of the candidates were men, while 28.88 percent were women.

To check ICAI CA Foundation results 2023, follow these steps:

Open the official website of ICAI through icai.org Select the active “CA Foundation June 2023 results” link. To obtain the results, you must first enter your registration number and roll number. Check the ICAI foundation results for June 2023.

The final scorecard can also be printed for future reference.

Candidates can also verify their results by SMS by texting “CAFND” followed by a space and their 6-digit roll number to 57575. Results will also be available on icai.nic.in and icaiexam.icai.org.