CA Final result to be declared on THIS date, here are easy steps to download

The results of the exams for the CA final examinations held by ICAI will be announced by the institute on or before January 14, 2023. Those who took the exam can check their results through the official website of the organization, which is icaiexam.org. The examination was conducted throughout November 2022. The announcement regarding the results of the examinations was made by the organization’s Central Council Member, Khandelwal.

In a tweet, the institute’s president announced that the CA final results will be released on January 14, and the convocation for the newly qualified individuals will be held on January 24. CA final result before 14 jan and #Convocation of newly Qualified CA will be on 24th Jan. #icai,” his tweet read.

Those who had taken the exam should note that the dates are only tentative, and the institute is yet to officially announce the results. The CCM had earlier said that the results would be declared on January 10 to 15. After the results have been finalized, the institute will be able to share them on its website.

The CA Final examinations for group I and B were held from November 1 to 7 and 10 to 16 respectively.

