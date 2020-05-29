CA Exam 2020: Now students can select nearby exam centres amid lockdown, check details

Gearing up to conduct the Chartered Accountant Exam amid the Covid-19 outbreak, the Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has allowed students to change their examination centres.

Gearing up to conduct the Chartered Accountant Exam amid the Covid-19 outbreak, the Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has allowed students to change their examination centres. The decision has been taken in the wake of the travel restrictions across different parts of the country which could pose difficulty for the students to reach their exam centres. The online window to edit the application form and choose an alternate exam centre will open from June 7 and close by June 9, according to the official notification released by ICAI on its official website.

Students will be able to edit their online application form from 11 AM onwards on June 7. Students will also be able to edit their application forms on ICAI official website — https://icaiexam.icai.org.

In the interest of the well being of the students, the ICAI has decided to once again open the online facility for seeking a change of examination centre amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the official notification read. The facility will be reopened only for those students who have already applied for the CA exam, it added.

The notification also made it clear that apart from the changes in the exam centre, no student will be allowed to change other details of the application form including the test medium, group and other vital details. The ICAI decision assumes significance as students preparing at coaching institutes dotted across the country opt for nearby exam centres. However, after the onset of the lockdown, most students have come back to their hometowns and would have faced hardships in travelling back to their chosen exam centres. The precedent set by the ICAI is expected to be followed by more exam conducting bodies in the coming days to seamlessly conduct the exams amid Coronavirus. The Chartered Accountant exams are scheduled to commence from July 29, 2020.