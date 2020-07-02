CA Exam 2020: Difficult to hold exams in July, ICAI tells Supreme Court

ICAI has already extended the examination date twice. (PTI)

ICAI CA Exam 2020: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Thursday told the Supreme Court that there may be difficulties in conducting the CA examinations, as there was a spike in coronavirus cases in the country. After this, the top court fixed the matter for further hearing to July 10. So far, the institute has already extended the examination date twice. Earlier, the exam was to take place from May 2. However, considering the rising cases in the country, the date was extended to June.

In a notification issued on March 27, the institute said that the examination which was initially scheduled from May 2 to May 18 had been rescheduled and would now take place from June 19 to July 4. However, as the number of infections kept rising in the country, the institute again rescheduled the examinations and fixed the other date between July and August.

The ICAI issued another notification on May 2, in which it said that in view of the spike in the coronavirus cases and in the interest of the well-being of students, the Chartered Accountant Examinations scheduled from June 19 to July 4 stand rescheduled and the said examinations shall now be held from July 29 to August 16.

The institute also allowed the students to opt out of the examinations if they did not want to appear. The window for the opt-out was set between June 17 to 21. However, some students objected to the move and approached the court, which asked the institute to extend it till the last date of examinations.

(Story to be updated)