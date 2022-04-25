byteXL expands operations in India, ties up with 15 colleges

As a part of its expansion in India, experiential learning platform byteXL has partnered with 15 colleges to empower students with career-readying information technology (IT) programme. The company claims that within a month of foraying into Maharashtra, the company has tied up with DY Patil College of Engineering, KJ College of Engineering, Trinity CoE and Research, Pimpri-Chinchwad College of Engineering (PCCOE), G H Raisoni College of Engineering, Siddhant College of Engineering and others to strengthen the employability quotient of their 2500 students.

“While academics helps the students to understand one part of the IT, specialised programs enable them to become trained and proficient too so that they start contributing to the organizations that hire them from Day 1 of their job. In the last one year, we have already helped 10,000 students to get employment in eminent organizations post going through our specialized program,” Karun Tadepalli, CEO and co-founder byteXL said.

The company also claims that over 72,000 students from 70 colleges are active on the platform with an engagement rate of more than 90% and a client renewal rate of over 78%, byteXL harnesses low-cost customers acquisition, lowers student attrition rates, and reduces corporate training costs too. With the new enrolments, byteXL is looking at training the students on specialized skills such as Advanced Coding, Dev Ops, Cloud Program, AI, ML, Data Services, Cyber Security, Full Stack, along with empowering them to become proficient in languages like Python, C, Java, and others in much demand.

“We are joining hands with byteXL and doing our part in helping students be ready for their professional journey. Our aim is to produce a generation of students who have accelerated the pace of their career and byteXL’s expert curriculum is helping to achieve just that. We found that byteXL’s training is robust, it offers real-time learning backed by experts and prompt solutions. They also have their algorithmic student progress tracking analytics which also helps understand the competency areas that a student should strengthen and alert the teachers and parents too. We are sure that with this kind of training at Raisoni Group, Pune in collaboration with byteXL, we will help overcome the employability gap and offer high quality technology talent to the IT industry,” Sachin Umare, Dean, T and P Raisoni Group, Pune said.

byteXL has already acquired partnerships with the likes of GoDaddy Academy, Microsoft, Fortinet NSE, Leading India AI, and Skysthelimit.org for curriculum vetting and certifications.

