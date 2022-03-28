BYJU’s’s partners with Qatar Investment Authority to launch MENA region-focused ed-tech business in Doha

As a part of the agreement BYJU’s and QIA will initially work together for the MENA-focused online education business and will introduce customised learning content and products in the Arabic language.

BYJU’s and Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) to launch a new edtech business and research and development centre in Doha. The new centre will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of BYJU’s in Doha and will drive research and innovation to offer customised learning solutions for students in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

“As we continue to witness accelerated growth in Indian and international markets, we have partnered with QIA in this next phase of expansion, development and building innovations in learning in the MENA region,” Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO of BYJU’s, said.

An official statement stated, since 2019, QIA has been a key investor in BYJU’s and has witnessed the company’s accelerated growth into India’s most valuable start-up and the world’s most valued company in the edtech sector.

“QIA has a strong focus on investing in leading innovators globally and wants to help drive the creation of new technologies that have a positive impact on society,” Mansoor Al-Mahmoud, CEO of the Qatar Investment Authority, said.

