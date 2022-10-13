Byju’s to layoff 2,500 employees as it consolidates past acquisitions￼

Edtech unicorn Byju’s said on Wednesday that it will lay off around 2,500 employees across various subsidiaries including Toppr, Meritnation, TutorVista, Scholr, and HashLearn as it looks to “avoid redundancies” in roles.

The edtech firm said that its previous acquisitions in the K-10 business space including the names mentioned above will now be consolidated into single business unit. However, Aakash and Great Learning which were acquired in 2021 and 22 respectively will continue to function as independent firms.

“To avoid redundancies and duplication of roles, and by leveraging technology better, around five per cent of BYJU’S 50,000-strong workforce is expected to be rationalised across product, content, media, and technology teams in a phased manner,” the company said in its statement.

This is the second round of layoffs at Byju’s in 2022 after it initially fired around 500 employees across its two subsidiaries Whitehat Jr and Toppr back in June 2022. However, the total number of layoffs at that time in June was believed to be a much higher number. FE reported earlier quoting internal sources who suggested that the company downplayed the number of employees it had let go.

Toppr, WhitehatJr, Meritnation, TutorVista, Scholr, and HashLearn are a few of the 17 companies that Byju’s acquired to date in what was touted as a major consolidation spree. The edtech giant’s biggest M&A deals include the $950 million purchase of Aakaash Learning, the $600 million acquisition of Great Learning, and Toppr’s $150 million purchase all of which were reported in 2021.

These acquisition were made during the height of a funding frenzy into various consumer Internet segments, which saw the edtech start-ups alone raising a record $4.2 billion across 310 rounds in CY21. This was higher than the $2.3 billion raised across 220 rounds in CY2019. Since most Indian schools and educational institutions remained shut during 2020, edtechs saw a tremendous uptick in registrations and subscriptions. However, by 2022 growth lost momentum, shaking up the segment. This resulted in massive layoffs in firms such as Byjus, Vedantu, and Unacademy, while multiple smaller start-ups shuttered operations.

On June 19, SoftBank-backed Unacademy also reportedly sacked about 2.6% of its workforce, or around 150 employees, in a cost-saving exercise. It had also fired 600 workers in April. Unacademy is the only edtech unicorn— after Vedantu—to have laid off staff twice in just a few months between April and June 2022.

However, Byju’s which is currently the most valued start-up in the Indian start-up ecosystem at $22 billion said in its statement on Wednesday that it will focus on growing overall profitability in the next few quarters. “As a mature organisation that takes its responsibility towards investors and stakeholders seriously, we aim to ensure sustainable growth alongside strong revenue growth. These measures will help us achieve profitability in the defined time frame of March 2023” Mrinal Mohit, CEO, BYJU’S India business, said.

Even as it continues to layoff employees, Byju’s said that will hire across all levels in this financial with plans to add a total of 10,000 more teachers in the coming year. It already claims to have around 20,000 teachers on its platform. To fuel its growth, the company is also plans to expand its team strength across the senior leadership to further build operational strength.

“There will also be retargeting of the marketing budget towards more efficient growth. Since significant brand awareness has been created in India over the past few years, there is a scope to optimise marketing budgets locally and prioritise spending to increase brand awareness in overseas markets,” the company’s statement added.

These moves are expected to result in sizable savings with no impact on growth, the company said. “ None of these measures will have any impact on our revenue run rate,” added Mohit in his statement.

Byju’s reported a loss of Rs 4,564 crore in the 2021 fiscal. Last month , Byju’s released audited financial statements for fiscal 2020-21 (April 2020 to March 2021) after a delay of more than 17 months. The financial statement revealed that the net loss of the company swelled to Rs 4,564 crore as promotion and employee expenses rose. Revenues dipped 3.3% to Rs 2,428 crore as it deferred about 40% of its revenue to subsequent years due to its new revenue recognition model.

Also Read: FrontRow sacks 75% of its workforce

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn