Byju’s ropes in Infy veteran Lobo to rejig HR division

Byju’s, the embattled edtech giant, has appointed Richard Lobo, the former head of human resources (HR) at Infosys, as its new chief HR officer. Lobo is a veteran HR leader with over 30 years of experience in the IT industry. He has held leadership positions at Infosys, Wipro, and Cognizant.

Lobo joins Byju’s after ending his nearly 23-year association with Infosys, where he held various leadership roles, most recently serving as its EVP and head of HR.

Lobo’s appointment comes at a time when Byju’s is facing increasing scrutiny over its corporate governance practices. The company has been accused of misusing investor funds, misleading customers and engaging in unfair business practices.

In his new role, Lobo will be responsible for overhauling Byju’s HR division and improving the company’s culture. He will also be tasked with helping to resolve the company’s ongoing legal troubles.

In a statement, Byju’s CEO Byju Raveendran said that Lobo is a “highly respected HR leader” who will “play a critical role in transforming our company”. He added that Lobo’s “deep experience and expertise” will be invaluable to Byju’s as it “navigates this challenging period”.

Lobo’s appointment is the latest in a series of moves by Byju’s to shore up its corporate governance practices. In recent months, the company has also appointed a new board of directors and hired a new chief financial officer.

Commenting on his appointment, Richard Lobo said, “I’m excited to take on this pivotal role and work closely with the team at Byju’s to build on their achievements, and help transform the organisation to be future ready. I look forward to working with the leadership to scale global organisational design, innovate people practices, and help strengthen the foundation of the enterprise to support its next phase of growth as a global market leader.”