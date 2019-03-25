It has 30 million students and 42,000 instructors teaching 100,000 courses in over 50 languages, and will compete with Byju’s in India, among other players.

US-based Udemy, one of world’s largest marketplaces for learning and teaching online, is expanding operations in India, with an office in Gurgaon. “A local presence will enable us to enhance student and instructor experience,” Udemy said in a statement. Founded in 2010 and built on the premise that not all teachers are found in traditional classrooms, Udemy allows experts to develop courses on thousands of topics and share their knowledge. It has 30 million students and 42,000 instructors teaching 100,000 courses in over 50 languages, and will compete with Byju’s in India, among other players. It also has a B2B solution called Udemy for Business, which offers subscription access to over 3,000 business-relevant courses.