BYJU’S rolls out ‘Education For All’ initiative, launches two-years fellowship programme

Ed-tech platform BYJU’S has announced an ‘Education For All’ initiative with the launch of a special two-years Fellowship Programme for aspirants in the social development sector. The fellowship is part of BYJU’S social impact initiative, ‘BYJU’S Education For All’, launched in 2020. The programme aims to empower 10 million students from remote and underserved districts of India, with access to quality digital education by 2025.

According to the company, the first cohort of this fellowship programme contains 45 fellows shortlisted from across the country with social development experience backgrounds, who will be trained on synergies in India’s edtech and social development sectors.

BYJU’s claims to have designed a special 2-week training module for the fellows which includes workshops on various developmental topics. The selected fellows will be responsible for managing BYJU’S social initiatives programmes in India’s aspirational districts in collaboration with the NITI Aayog, the company said.

According to the ed-tech platform, as a part of this programme, fellows will help provide quality education to over 3,000 meritorious JEE and NEET aspirants from underserved communities across over 60 aspirational districts. Post completion of this two-year fellowship, top candidates will get a chance to work as full-time employees with BYJU’S social initiatives.

