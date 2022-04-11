BYJU’s appoints Vedhanarayanan Ganeshkumar as VP, technology

Ed-tech company, BYJU’s has appointed Vedhanarayanan Ganeshkumar as vice president (VP), technology. In his new role, Ganeshkumar will accelerate critical technologies to scale BYJU’s tech and innovation prowess. He will be responsible to build and lead team of engineers, software development managers, product managers and program managers.

With a career spanning over two decades, Ganeshkumar has a brief stint of over 15 years with Amazon Global Technology organization in multiple engineering leadership roles, supporting Last-Mile Delivery, Supply Chain, and Customer Shipment Tracking experience and played a key role in the growth of Amazon Global Development Center in India.

He has done his Masters in Computer Application from Anna University and a course in Inventory and Product Management from APICS.

“Technology is a powerful instrument that has the potential to transform and reinvent how education is delivered. The company is already delivering cutting-edge technologies and is constantly innovating the educational ecosystem. I look forward to playing a key role in the development of next-generation education technology that makes quality education accessible, equitable, and contextual for every student,” Ganeshkumar said

This announcement comes in line with Byju’s strategy to strengthen its technology vertical while enhancing its learning products and experiences for students globally.

According to Anil Goel, president, technology, BYJU’s, Ganeshkumar’s strong expertise in tech innovation will further strengthen BYJU’s commitment to creating value in students’ lives and providing them with high-quality learning opportunities.

