BYJU’s announces changes on senior leadership

BYJU’S has announced changes in its senior leadership with Krishna Vedati named as president of Global Growth and Strategic Initiatives for BYJU’S. Vedati, co-founder and CEO of Tynker, a BYJU’S company, will report to the company’s co-founder and CEO Byju Raveendran and will join the company’s executive committee. Srinivas Mandyam, co-founder and chief technology officer of Tynker, will replace Vedati as Tynker’s CEO, and Kelvin Chong, Tynker’s co-founder and chief architect, now takes on the expanded role of chief technology officer.

“With more than 150 million users on our personalised learning platform, it is important for us to put in place the leadership necessary to continue scaling our businesses globally,” Raveendran said. “With exceptional experience in business and consumer user growth, and strategic brand partnerships, Vedati is ideally suited for this new role,” he added.

In the newly-created role of president of global growth and strategic initiatives for BYJU’S, Vedati will serve as a senior executive for the Americas helping drive topline revenue and user growth, partnerships with major brands, and identifying strategic acquisitions. Vedati will also expand the company’s international offering by overseeing new integrated products and services from the BYJU’S learning portfolio to students and teachers in Canada, the United States (US), and Latin America.

Vedati is a veteran high technology executive and serial entrepreneur in Silicon Valley. For the past nine years, until the company’s acquisition by BYJU’S in December 2021, he was co-founder and CEO of Tynker. Previously, he was senior vice president and general manager of AT&T Interactive’s Consumer Division, responsible for over $400 million of online advertising revenues. Vedati was co-Founder and CEO of Plusmo, a venture-backed mobile software startup AT&T acquired in 2009.

While Mandyam has more than 20 years of technical leadership experience building products and consumer web services. Previously, he led the engineering team for AT&T Interactive’s Consumer Division. Mandyam was a co-founder and CTO of Plusmo, a venture-backed startup acquired by AT&T in 2009.

Furthermore, Chong brings over a decade of experience building scalable web systems and software for consumer sites and for a wide range of smart consumer devices including mobile phones, multi-function printers, camcorders, and even the Sony Aibo.

