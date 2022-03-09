BYJU’S announces appointment of Prathyusha Agarwal as chief business officer for Early Learn Business

In her new role, Agarwal’s will focus on driving the top-line growth for the Early Learn Business vertical

BYJU’S, has announced the appointment of Prathyusha Agarwal as chief business officer to lead the Early Learn Business vertical in India. In her new role, Agarwal’s mandate includes charting the Early Learn portfolio strategy, design, define, and deliver the holistic learning consumer offering.

Agarwal joins BYJU’s from ZEE where she was working as chief consumer and data officer. In her 21 years of career span, she has worked with TataCLiQ as the head of marketing, HDFC Life as the vice president, marketing and analytics and Star TV network. Founder director of ‘All OK Tech Support’, Agarwal is a post-graduate from IIM Ahmedabad, Electrical Engineer from IIT Madras.

With this appointment the edtech company aims to become the market leader in the early learning category in coming years. BYJU’s early learning vertical aims at offering personalized and interactive learning programs across digital, physical and live classes for kids between the age group of 4 to 8 years.

BYJU’S early learn category offerings includes ‘phygital’ learning, which is a seamless blend of online and offline, collaborative learning, digital reading, gamified approaches to lessons, to further accelerate and transform learning for youngsters.

Read Also: Hero Vired announces key leadership appointments