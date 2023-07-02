Busting the myths around the CLAT examination

By Abhinandan Malik

In the words of Thomas Jefferson, “The Study of Law is useful in a variety of points of view. It qualifies a man to be useful to himself, to his neighbours, and the public. Pursuing law can be a life-changing experience. A career in law in India offers the opportunity for a successful professional life.

The first step to embark on this journey is clearing the Common Law Admission Test. CLAT is a national-level entrance exam conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) every year. This exam is conducted to select aspiring students for the undergraduate and post-graduate law programmes offered by 23 NLUs. Thousands of students appear for CLAT every year.

As one of the most sought-after competitive exams in India, CLAT and its syllabus are surrounded by many myths and misconceptions. Here, we are trying to bust a few of the common misconceptions:

ARTS students opt for CLAT- People have this misconception that students with a humanities background or students who cannot crack other exams go for CLAT. This is far from the truth. Law in India is one of the most lucrative careers. It is recession-proof and ever evolving. A career in Law has immense potential for students from all backgrounds. To be a good lawyer in the private or public sector one must possess skills like analytics, observation, among others. What makes law different from other competitive exams is that it is not bound by the traditional stream-based education system. This makes it more inclusive and therefore, creates constant opportunities for students of all backgrounds.

Law exam is too tough to crack – Law in a way is a study of our society and its code of conduct. Therefore, preparation to crack the competitive exam for this field requires diligence, hard work, and consistency. If a law aspirant is persistent in their effort, they can clear the examination. Focus on the important sections of the examination. Understand the examination pattern and take mock tests for the same. A clear understanding of how to approach law schools and studying relevant reference books are important for clearing CLAT.

Mathematics is not essential to crack CLAT – For any competitive exam every bit counts! Mathematics is an objective subject. Yes, it does not account for a majority portion of the CLAT question paper. However, if done right it can really catapult you towards scoring well. More than 70,000 students appear for the CLAT exam every year. Therefore, concentrating on Maths and mastering elementary maths can be a huge asset.

Prior legal knowledge is important to crack CLAT – CLAT only tests your aptitude and basic knowledge. It doesn’t expect you to be a lawyer. Law is what you learn in a university after clearing CLAT. You just need to be acquainted with a basic knowledge about the judicial system.

Limited Opportunities – One of the biggest misconceptions out there is that the field of law offers limited opportunities. What many people fail to realise is that the law is the basis of life and liberty. It is industry-agnostic. As the world evolves and changes, so does the law field. The scope of law keeps increasing. Besides this, the field of law is vast. Therefore, appearing for CLAT provides law aspirants with the opportunity to work in various legal sectors. A few of these are judicial service, practising law, civil services, legal consulting, academics, among others.

Public Speaking Skills are Essential- Lawyers do not need to be great public speakers. As mentioned above, law is a vast sector with many possibilities and silos. Not all lawyers are required to argue in front of a judge. From being a corporate lawyer to a consultant to presenting cases in court, lawyers have hundreds of options and streams to choose from. For a lawyer, wit and knowledge retention are more important.

It’s all about luck – Luck cannot help anyone clear an exam if they haven’t prepared well for it. To clear CLAT an aspirant needs proper strategy and hard work. It is your mental ability, time management, presence of mind, concentration, and perseverance that will help you reach your goal.

The CLAT examination in India serves as a crucial platform for students aspiring to build a career in the field of law. It not only provides access to some of the finest law institutions but also opens doors to diverse and rewarding legal professions. With proper preparation, dedication, and a strategic approach, aspiring legal professionals can crack the CLAT exam and embark on a promising journey in the legal domain.

The author is director, EBC Learning. Views are personal.